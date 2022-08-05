Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 99,048 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 99,048 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 699,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Stock Performance

Shares of GLBL stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Cartesian Growth Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

