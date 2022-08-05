Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

NYSE XYL opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $3,225,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

