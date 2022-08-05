Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Up to $16.21

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $16.97. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 1,351 shares changing hands.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $806.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

