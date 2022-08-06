1,345 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $225,021.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,633,482.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Stock Up 6.0 %

U stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.13.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.47.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

