1,471 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 184,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.71 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

