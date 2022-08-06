180 Degree Capital (TURN) to Release Earnings on Monday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

180 Degree Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 497,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,175.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 31,716 shares of company stock valued at $196,816. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 180 Degree Capital stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:TURN Get Rating ) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.44% of 180 Degree Capital worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.