5N Plus Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut shares of 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

5N Plus Trading Up 5.6 %

5N Plus stock opened at C$1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$166.06 million and a P/E ratio of -32.98. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.04.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.01 million.

Insider Activity at 5N Plus

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 175,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,383,095. In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 250,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$337,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,092,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,824,605. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 175,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,444,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,383,095. Insiders have bought a total of 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $744,350 over the last 90 days.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.