7,457 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in HP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Insider Activity

HP Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

