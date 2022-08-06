7,759 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,759 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

FLR stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

