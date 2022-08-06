8,333 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 211,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

