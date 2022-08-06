A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $529.62

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 529.62 ($6.49) and traded as high as GBX 560 ($6.86). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.74), with a volume of 81,272 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.09) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.29) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.G. BARR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 606.75 ($7.43).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 533.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 529.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £616.16 million and a PE ratio of 2,200.00.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 536 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,958 ($6,075.24). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 980 shares of company stock worth $525,461.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

