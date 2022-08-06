Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 299.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,625 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 244.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 110,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 146,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $19.12 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.