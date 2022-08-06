abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.99

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.99 and traded as low as $8.39. abrdn shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 257 shares changing hands.

abrdn Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

About abrdn

(Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.