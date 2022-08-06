Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

AKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AKR opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

About Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

