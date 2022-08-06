Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $96.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.