Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.36

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.36 and traded as low as $5.69. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 2,001 shares changing hands.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

