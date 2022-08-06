Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $288.96

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 288.96 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 306 ($3.75). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 299 ($3.66), with a volume of 284,063 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £647.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3,737.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 290.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 288.96.

In other Advanced Medical Solutions Group news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 246,384 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.32), for a total transaction of £667,700.64 ($818,160.32).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

