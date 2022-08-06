Air Canada to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.44) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.44) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.68). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.44.

Air Canada Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.18. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$26.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,973.72. In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,444.20.

About Air Canada

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.