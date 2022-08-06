Airbnb, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.97.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.8 %

ABNB opened at $117.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1,578.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 426,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 401,021 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 393.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Airbnb by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.