Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.97.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $117.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1,578.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 426,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after buying an additional 401,021 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Airbnb by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

