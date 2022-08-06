Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.36

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.36 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.23). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.29), with a volume of 20,717 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.36.

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc, through its subsidiary, Tees Valley Lithium Limited, focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide Monohydrate. It supplies to the mobile energy market in the United Kingdom and European markets. The company was formerly known as Alkemy Capital Plc and changed its name to Alkemy Capital Investments Plc in February 2021.

