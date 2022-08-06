Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Insider Transactions at Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

