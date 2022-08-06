ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

ALLETE Stock Down 1.8 %

ALE opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

