AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $6,897,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

NYSE:AB opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

