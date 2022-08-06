Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $11.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. Altice USA has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $30.07.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 99.75% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $200,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

