Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Raised to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE ATUS opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 99.75% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

