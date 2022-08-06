Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Raised to Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

ATUS opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 99.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after buying an additional 7,146,366 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,540,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.