Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $1.06. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 1,430 shares traded.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a PE ratio of -105.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

