Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Alto Ingredients Trading Up 8.3 %
Alto Ingredients stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.01.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 117,607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth $1,140,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alto Ingredients by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alto Ingredients by 213.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 83,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
