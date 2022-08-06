Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Heritage Investors Management Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $3,405,000. OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,074,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 126.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

