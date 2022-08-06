Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Montag A & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 126.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

