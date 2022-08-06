Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.