Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 126.22, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

