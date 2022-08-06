Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 126.22, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
