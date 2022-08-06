América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 584,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

