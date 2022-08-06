American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AEL opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEL. StockNews.com cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

