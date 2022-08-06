American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $42.44 Average PT from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $28,172,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.