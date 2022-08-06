American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Up 6.6%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 153,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 488,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$8.25 price objective on American Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

American Lithium Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 22.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$549.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

