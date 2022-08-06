American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.53. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 75,149 shares traded.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 3.4 %

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

