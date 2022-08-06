AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AME. Loop Capital lowered their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.13.
AMETEK Trading Up 0.7 %
AME opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.48. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
AMETEK Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
