Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Several analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $176,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $176,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 67,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,288,950.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,156,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,623,695.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,641 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,590 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

