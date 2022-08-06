Analysts Issue Forecasts for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.70.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $532.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,989 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

