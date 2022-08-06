Analysts Offer Predictions for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Berry Global Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.29. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 258,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 248.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

