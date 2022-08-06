Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Price Target at C$63.00

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$57.30 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.86.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6293406 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.