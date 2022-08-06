Analysts Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target at $96.89

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.89.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $1,607,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BlackLine by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in BlackLine by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.70. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

