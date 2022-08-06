Analysts Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $72.75

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

