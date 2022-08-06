Analysts Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $22.14

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. William Blair downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

EverQuote stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.19. EverQuote has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $24.50.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,555 shares of company stock worth $60,659 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 334.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 105,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 81,448 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EverQuote by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

