Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Target Price at $49.50

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

