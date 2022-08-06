Analysts Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target at $6.50

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair cut Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.19 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.11% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

