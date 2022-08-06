Analysts Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 59,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $253,641.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,521,578 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,353.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,168 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 225,097 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $2,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 147,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.97. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $67.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

