Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) PT at $164.83

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $168.83 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average is $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

